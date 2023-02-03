2022 Newsmaker: Mike Guswiler

Mike Guswiler

President

West Michigan Sports Commission

The West Michigan Sports Commission (WMSC) is building on its 2022 success of the Meijer Sports Complex in Rockford.

There was $8 million in estimated direct visitor spending in West Michigan during 2022, a 32% increase from 2019, the last pre-pandemic season.

In the summer of 2022, the complex hosted 21 tournaments that saw a total of 9,906 participants, or an 11% increase in athlete participation from 2021 and a 2% increase from 2019. In all, there were 24,765 tournament spectators, a number that exceeded both 2021 and 2019.

Although the hotel room nights for the tournaments declined (to 5,524) in 2022 compared to 2021 and 2019, Mike Guswiler, WMSC president, said the ratio of local-to-travel teams was about 50/50, when in the past it has leaned about 60% out-of-town teams.

Now, with the success of 2022, Guswiler is onto the next phase, which is underway with the launch of an $11 million capital campaign to expand the Meijer Sports Complex to include a softball field, pickleball courts, playground area, synthetic turf on the championship baseball field and 450 more parking spaces, among other things.

“It was part of something we wanted to do from the get-go,” he said. “When we built out the initial complex, we had not run a complex. We knew it would work and would attract visitor dollars into the community, we just didn’t know what we didn’t know. So, we stopped at a level to get this built and prove it works. We’re hitting it out of the park, to use that pun purposely.”

The goal is to raise funds through 2023 with construction beginning in 2024.