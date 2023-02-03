2022 Newsmaker: Mitch Dennison

Mitch Dennison

Operations Manager

Rapid Control Service

Rapid Control Service Inc. in Wyoming made the news last year for its latest robotic innovation.

In summer 2022, the provider of industrial automation components unveiled the OB7 Stretch — a seven-jointed collaborative robot, or cobot. The cobot was designed to replicate human movement and can perform basic or repetitive tasks, like making coffee, flipping a burger, moving an item from one shelf to another, shaking a martini or flipping a switch.

Stretch also can be programmed to complete other tasks depending on customer needs, according to the Rapid Control team. While the cobot has a host of real-world applications, it is not a form of artificial intelligence and does not have its own learning capabilities.

The company is selling the OB7 Stretch at a price point it reckons is equivalent to a minimum wage employee’s annual salary ($31,500) so it pays for itself after a short time.

“Return on investment on a robotics solution varies from application to application, and is anywhere from six months to a year,” said Mitch Dennison, operations manager at Rapid Control Service. “Because of relatively low investment needed in expertise, it reduces that barrier to entry. People can do the bulk of it in-house, getting it up and running.”

For the Rapid Control team, the cobot serves as a workforce solution for employers as it can perform menial and mundane tasks that often lead to job turnover.

“Most importantly, it’s meant to not replace workers, but to increase productivity,” Dennison said.