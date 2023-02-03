2022 Newsmaker: Murray Kessler

Murray Kessler

President and CEO

Perrigo

2022 proved to be a significant year for Perrigo’s operations in West Michigan.

The Dublin, Ireland-based pharmaceutical manufacturer celebrated the official opening of its new North American headquarters in downtown Grand Rapids this past summer. The new office is located at Michigan State University’s Grand Rapids Innovation Park at 430 Monroe Ave. NW.

Perrigo, which began operations in Allegan in 1887, now employs more than 4,000 employees in West Michigan between Grand Rapids, Holland and Allegan. The $45 million project added 170 jobs in the region.

“Perrigo established its roots in West Michigan more than 130 years ago. Since then, we’ve become an industry leader and created thousands of jobs in the region,” said Murray Kessler, president and CEO of Perrigo. “We are excited to continue our growth surrounded by organizations that share our passion for self-care in the heart of a thriving city.”

In 2022, Perrigo also acquired HRA Pharma in a $1.9 billion deal. Later in the year, HRA Pharma applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval of what would be the first over-the-counter birth control pill in the U.S. market.

Perrigo also made the news for its purchase of a Nestlé baby formula plant and the rights to one of its Gerber brands amid an ongoing formula shortage.

“This year’s industry shortage galvanized our commitment to not only invest to meet the demand for our store brand and contract customers, but also to help prevent future infant formula shortages,” Kessler said.