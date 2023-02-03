2022 Newsmaker: Peter D’Arienzo

Peter D’Arienzo

CEO

John Ball Zoo

Under the guidance of CEO Peter D’Arienzo, John Ball Zoo is expanding its offerings and taking part in numerous Saving Animals From Extinction (SAFE) programs and has completed more than 24 total conservation projects, placing the organization at the forefront of West Michigan conservation and preservation efforts.

Most recently, the zoo is finishing a pygmy hippo habitat thanks to its Time to Soar public capital campaign.

The hippo habitat is scheduled to open spring 2023, and will add the zoo’s first pygmy hippos. It will feature an expansive outdoor area with a large pool for the hippos, and underwater viewing, educational areas and an indoor viewing area allowing guests to enjoy the hippos year-round.

According to the zoo, “The Pygmy Hippo Pavilion is the last project on the Zoo’s Time to Soar Campaign list. This world-class habitat will be the most sustainable and largest zoo habitat in the world for the endangered pygmy hippo.”

This new habitat will be the anchor exhibit at the entry of the zoo and will be linked to the park pond thanks to the Clean Water Project. The Clean Water Project will recycle, clean and reuse 85% of the stormwater onsite through filtration and pumping systems, using the water to fill the hippo pools and for other uses across the zoo.

John Ball Zoo remains a staple of West Michigan tourism, reporting a $92 million annual economic impact and seeing nearly 600,000 guests annually.