2022 Newsmaker: Philomena Mantella

Philomena Mantella

President

Grand Valley State University

Grand Valley State University (GVSU) is doing its part to combat Michigan’s nursing shortage. In April 2022, it partnered with health care giant Corewell Health, formerly BHSH Health, for the BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan Nurse Scholar program.

The program, guided by Corewell Health President and CEO Tina Freese Decker and GVSU President Philomena Mantella, started in January 2023 and will see Corewell Health invest $19 million for the program framework, including startup costs, increased clinical placements and training.

The new program will create an opportunity for nearly 500 additional students to pursue a career in nursing over the next six years. GVSU will assume all costs and maintain the new permanent increase in admitted students at its Kirkhof College of Nursing.

GVSU plans to enhance its curriculum, faculty hours, technology, support services, and other resources for students and staff.

“Talent gaps hold us back or put us at risk,” Mantella said at the time. “We have many dedicated and talented students who want to pursue nursing, but we needed the creativity and support of our partners at BHSH System to make the expansion of nursing possible and affordable for more talented and diverse students. This program is a huge leap forward and a model for other high-need fields.”

Mantella also created the strategic plan Reach Higher 2025, which was revealed in March 2022. The plan will see the university adhere to three major commitments over the next four years: an empowered educational experience; educational offerings for a lifetime of learning; and a culture of educational equity.

Mantella, who has been GVSU president since 2019, recently had her contract with the university extended into 2029, ensuring she will continue to guide the institution.