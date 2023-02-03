2022 Newsmaker: Preston Sain

Preston Sain

Co-founder

Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids

Preston Sain is a man on a mission.

Sain is the co-founder and most visible face to Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids, a major vision to help transform seven business districts in the city’s Third Ward and one in the First Ward.

In 2022, the organization started work on its flagship Eastern & Burton Village District. It started by releasing the renderings for the $15 million, 35,000-square-foot project. The development includes 11,000 square feet of commercial space and 34 apartment units.

“Black Wallstreet Development is a breath of fresh air, on top of great relationships, it’s a solution, a project and a vision,” Sain told GRBJ. “It’s an alternative to gentrification, because if we don’t come up with an agenda, someone else will.”

The overall Black Wallstreet vision also includes seven other business districts:

Oakdale Street

Madison Square

Madison Avenue and Hall Street

Neland Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Street

Eastern Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Street

Boston Square

Grandville Avenue (in the First Ward)

Black Wallstreet also launched its capital campaign and secured its fiduciary partner in AQUME Foundation. The capital campaign is seeking 100 companies to pledge $1 million per year for 16 years. The first pledge was from ChoiceOne Bank.

In December, Black Wallstreet named its development team, which includes Pride Builders Group, Pure Architects, Custer, Black Lake Construction and Bazzani (now called Cella). Sain said the development team will help drive a major push to its capital campaign.

“This is one of the final steps needed for us to truly launch our capital campaign,” Sain said. “We’ve got a great core team, and I believe this will open the gates for the campaign.”