2022 Newsmaker: Richard App

Richard App

Small Business Retention/Attraction Specialist

City of Grand Rapids

For years, downtown Grand Rapids was a desolate wasteland after 5 p.m.

Then, even during business hours, little existed downtown besides restaurants catering to the business lunch.

In recent times, however, downtown Grand Rapids has filled up with a vibrant food and beverage scene and a growing entertainment ecosystem with the likes of Van Andel Arena, DeVos Place, GLC Live at 20 Monroe, The Intersection and Studio Park.

Now, there’s a much more concentrated effort on drawing more than just food, even though everyone loves the growing amount of dining options.

More than 20 businesses opened downtown since July 2022, and there’s more to come.

Richard App took his position in 2020 as the city of Grand Rapids’ small business retention and attraction specialist with a main goal of helping draw a more diverse set of retailers to downtown to bring more people to the city center and keep them there longer.

He’s quick to tell those who will listen that the term “active lifestyle city” will be brought up plenty in the future. That will add to the stores like Gazelle Sports and Moosejaw that already have found their way to storefronts in the central business district.

“It’s exciting to look at the timeline of the river (restoration and) the fill in the businesses we need,” he said, adding a river recreation outfitters shop would be a key addition in the next year or two. “There’s investment in the parks and there is a lot of synergy with the business community and that’s exciting.”