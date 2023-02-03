2022 Newsmaker: Richard Pappas

Richard Pappas

President

Davenport University

Last year was a busy one for Davenport University as it unveiled a $35 million funding campaign to address Michigan’s talent gap, announced two campus renovation projects and changed its learning options to accommodate working or off-campus students.

In May 2022, the university announced a new partnership with Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) which is anticipated to provide a solution to Michigan’s teacher shortage.

“When we notice there’s a talent gap, we create new programs,” said Richard Pappas, Davenport’s president.

The STEM Educator Scholarship Partner Program is helping bolster Michigan’s teacher pipeline through 75 grants toward urban STEM education degrees. The program offers up to 25 scholarships for current GRPS students, up to 25 for GRPS school employees and up to 25 for parents of students currently enrolled in GRPS. Each scholarship provides up to $12,000 a year, which is renewable for up to four years. Money from the scholarship can be applied toward tuition, fees, housing, meal plans, books and more.

The program focuses specifically on first-generation students and students of color. According to Pappas, the graduation and retention of underrepresented students is crucial to the program’s success.

“If we do better in our retention of first-generation and POC (persons of color) students, it will make a huge difference,” he said. “Students want to see people like themselves. This is not a new program or degree; this is a difference maker.”

In 2023, Davenport is continuing its efforts in West Michigan workforce development, most recently signing an agreement with Pine Rest providing up to $40,000 in tuition assistance for each Davenport student accepted to Pine Rest’s Academy for Nursing Students.