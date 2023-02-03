2022 Newsmaker: Ron DeWaard

Ron DeWaard

In 2022, Varnum launched a practice group dealing with the results of the 2021 landmark NCAA v. Alston case that enabled collegiate athletes to benefit financially from their own name, image and likeness (NIL).

Varnum’s NIL team is headed by Richard Hewlett and Jessica Visser, two lawyers with a substantial background in collegiate athletics.

The team, which officially launched in September 2022, covers NCAA compliance, corporate structuring, membership agreements, brand, licensing and marketing agreements, tax structuring and compliance, intellectual property and estate planning.

Varnum also achieved its first Mansfield Rule 5.0 certification in 2022, as part of Diversity Lab’s 5th Mansfield Rule cohort.

Varnum is only the second Michigan law firm to achieve Mansfield certification, showing the firm’s dedication to making diversity, equity and inclusion a reality in its day-to-day operations and its leadership track.

“We’re very pleased to be among the 160 law firms across the country who achieved certification this year,” said Ron DeWaard, chair. “We understand the value of the program and we will continue to participate in the coming year.”

This certification was a big step forward for the firm, and involved scrutiny of workplace culture and practices, as well as hiring from a diverse pool of candidates.

DeWaard said he was proud of the work Varnum put into this achievement, and he and Varnum DEI committee chair Luis Avila were excited to put what they learned into practice.

“This isn’t a ‘check the box’ exercise; it’s an ongoing process throughout the year with the intended result of broadening awareness of everything from how we staff matters to who we promote for leadership and recognition,” DeWaard said.