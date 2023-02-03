2022 Newsmaker: Salvador Lopez

Salvador Lopez

Interim President

Housing Kent

Housing Kent was rewarded for its aggressive approach to the housing volatility in Kent County.

The nonprofit organization successfully convened a group of nearly 220 partners from 130 public and private entities, nonprofit and philanthropic community organizations to address housing instability in 2022.

Salvador Lopez served as the interim president of Housing Kent, which was born out of Housing Stability Alliance (HSA), between 2021 and early 2022. He established the organization as its own 501(c)3, raised funds, built a governance body, and eventually raised enough capital to hire a support team and president.

The severity of the housing struggles revealed by a study showed that Kent County’s homeless system grew by 37% between 2017 and 2019, with the largest growth — nearly two-thirds — existing among families with children and largely drawn along the lines of race and ethnicity.

“So, one of the biggest lessons learned, if you will, from this initiative over the course of the last three to four years, is that we are stronger collectively if we take a look at collaborating across different sectors. And therefore, within the last 12 months, when we took a look at fundraising, we (looked at) the entire community,” Lopez said. “So, it has really been great to see such support for the (HSA), and now Housing Kent, and it’s really come financially from the philanthropic community, as well as the private sector community. There’s also been some very strong support from nonprofit leaders within the community in terms of connecting us to people with lived experience, so this has really been a strong effort.”