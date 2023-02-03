2022 Newsmaker: Steve Downing

Steve Downing

President, CEO

Gentex

Gentex is working to bounce back from the industry-wide manufacturing challenges of recent years.

The Zeeland-based automotive technology manufacturer had a big year in 2022, beginning with a partnership with eSight to develop and manufacture mobile electronic eyewear as shared in January.

In July, Gentex announced a $300 million expansion project to bring 500 new jobs to the company and add 650,000 square feet of space, including a new high-tech manufacturing plant and distribution center. The deal was two years in the making, according to Gentex President and CEO Steve Downing.

As Gentex has worked to boost its own growth, the company also began some new efforts in 2022 that focus on the community. In October, Gentex announced the establishment of the Gentex Foundation, a charitable giving nonprofit, and the Amanda Clark Scholarship program to support female students in West Michigan pursuing a STEM degree.

“For nearly five decades, as one of the area’s leading employers, we’ve sought to make a positive impact on West Michigan,” Downing said. “As we continue to grow, serve new markets, and engage in new communities, (these initiatives) will allow us to … better support the needs of the communities in which we operate.”

At the end of 2022, Gentex also unveiled a plan to help support its employees through the establishment of an on-site preschool and child care center. The Gentex Discovery Preschool is expected to open in 2024 and accommodate a target capacity of 250 children each for both first and second shifts.