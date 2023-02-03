2022 Newsmaker: Steve Jbara

Steve Jbara

Founder, President

Grand Rapids Gold

The hustle and bustle in the streets of downtown Grand Rapids accelerated in 2022 as the Grand Rapids Gold became its newest attraction.

The Gold, an NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, tipped off its 2022-23 basketball season in November at the Van Andel Arena, the sporting mecca of the city.

Months earlier, the team called the DeltaPlex Arena home, hosting G League teams from across the country; however, the arena permanently closed due to the financial hardship it incurred during the pandemic.

“We enjoyed some truly special moments there with our players, our staff and our fans, and we’re grateful to Joel Langlois (former president of the DeltaPlex) for seven years of excitement in that space,” said Steve Jbara, president and founder of the Grand Rapids Gold.

In an effort to keep the ball rolling into the 2022-23 season, Jbara was pressed to find a location that met the criteria of the NBA and the NBA G League. After talking with several venues, the Gold found a new home for the next five seasons: Van Andel Arena.

It’s also the home of one of the city’s other renowned sports teams, the Grand Rapids Griffins.

More than 6,200 fans welcomed the Gold to downtown Grand Rapids when it made its home debut at the Van Andel Arena against the Motor City Cruise, an NBA G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 10.

“Our goal has always been to provide an elite level of basketball to the West Michigan community,” Jbara said. “This move further solidifies our efforts to elevate all aspects of our fan experience, and we’re looking forward to calling Van Andel Arena home for future seasons.”