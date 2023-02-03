2022 Newsmaker: Tina Freese Decker

Tina Freese Decker

President

Corewell Health

Corewell Health made GRBJ headlines repeatedly in 2022, both under its new moniker and as Spectrum Health.

The health system started 2022 strong with an announcement of an investment totaling $151 million for three new building projects in West Michigan. The project focus included expanding outpatient services at multiple Spectrum Health West Michigan locations, with the intent to provide more convenient and affordable care for patients.

One of the main projects was a new ambulatory care and medical center at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital at 100 Michigan St. NE in Grand Rapids. The 11-story, 240,000-square-foot space will bring together several outpatient services, such as Spectrum’s heart and vascular neurosciences clinics and residency clinics. The facility also will include a simulation center to train and educate physicians by using applied experimental learning and hands-on technology to improve patient outcomes. It is expected to open in spring 2024.

The year also started with the official merging of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, a unified health system known during 2022 as BHSH Health.

In October 2022, Tina Freese Decker and the Corewell Health team announced its new name and rebranding, finalizing the search for the perfect title for the integrated Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health.

“When I first saw it, and I knew it came from a combination of inspirational ideas from my team members, I loved it,” Freese Decker said of the new title. “It’s simple, and it exemplifies what we’re trying to accomplish. It’s about the people we’re serving, and I hope people are as excited as I am about it.”