2022 Newsmaker: Vishal Arora

Vishal Arora

Founder, CEO

Magnus Capital Partners

It is no secret housing is of great need in West Michigan, particularly homes for those in the “missing middle.”

At least one developer is working to make that section of housing not so hard to find. Zeeland-native Vishal Arora and his New York City-based Magnus Capital Partners are pushing forward with its HōM Flats project.

Magnus Capital Partners broke ground on The HōM Flats at 28 West in 2019, at the site of the former Studio 28 movie theater at 1401 Prairie Parkway SW in Wyoming. Earlier this year, the development that includes missing-middle price points was completed and nearing 100% occupied.

The 28th Street development is leasing its second phase as well. Once fully completed, the project will have 386 units.

HōM Flats also broke ground on its Holland project, which will include 114 units at 12181 Felch St.

Its main focus in 2022, however, was its HōM Flats at Maynard, 526 Maynard Ave. SW, which will be a mix of market-rate and lower-income units, expected to be completed this year.

The HōM Flats also established a partnership with E3 Coaching Studio to help offer career and life coaching to residents.

“The whole idea was to create a high-quality workforce housing development brand,” Arora said last year. “The workforce in West Michigan generally has limited housing choices, and the housing choices they have, from a rental perspective, are typically very old and without any meaningful amenities. We think we’ve changed that story a bit here by offering new construction, lots of amenities and a great design package with a great service level.”