2022 Newsmakers: Brian Doyle and James Doyle

Brian Doyle and James Doyle

Chairman; President

King Milling

King Milling is continuing its more than a century-old tradition of providing employment in more ways than one.

The 132-year-old company embarked on a $42 million expansion project that involves the construction of the 35,000-square-foot, six-floor mill in 2022. The flour mill construction is creating hundreds of external jobs.

“The building of it will take hundreds (of people), and the new jobs that it will create internally, eventually, will be about a dozen,” said King Milling board chair Brian Doyle, who was elevated to his current position and replaced as president by James Doyle in 2022. “Outside of that there are the truckers, the suppliers and everyone else in the supply chain.”

The city of Lowell approved a 12-year, 50% tax abatement for the project, Brian Doyle said. In May, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development approved a $250,000 Food and Agriculture Investment Program grant that will enable King Milling to increase capacity of the hard and soft wheat products it produces.

The family-owned company expansion is designed to meet the increased needs of its consumer base. It is expected to produce 750,000 pounds of flour a day, which will enable the company to produce more than 2.5 million pounds per day in its four mills on-site.

The facility will include wheat storage bins, tempering bins, cleaning and sifting equipment and finished flour bins.

“This expansion is part of our commitment to being on the leading edge of milling technology and producing the highest-quality flour and wheat products for our customers here in Michigan and around the country,” Doyle said.