2022 Newsmakers: Dave Engbers and Brett VanderKamp

Dave Engbers and Brett VanderKamp

Founders

Founders Brewing and New Holland Brewing

Thirty years ago, Brett VanderKamp and Dave Engbers were members of the same fraternity at Hope College.

Now, the pair still are two leading stalwarts of the mighty West Michigan beer industry. Both VanderKamp’s New Holland Brewing Co. and Engbers’ Founders Brewing Co. started in 1997, celebrating their 25th anniversaries in 2022.

Both have undergone plenty of changes during their more than two decades of operation, including the departures of both their co-founders, fellow Hope classmates Jason Spaulding, now owner of Brewery Vivant, and Mike Stevens, who departed Founders in 2022.

Founders survived several flirtations with closure during its first few years of operation, before embarking on a massive growth trajectory building first on its extreme beer innovation and then the mass appeal of sessionable beers with its new flagship All Day IPA.

One of the largest U.S. breweries, Founders now is majority owned by Spanish brewer Mahou San Miguel. This year, it fully folded into Mahou USA with fellow craft beer pioneer Avery Brewing in Colorado. Despite all the changes, Engbers provides a steady hand at the helm.

New Holland has taken a different route than Founders since its early days in Holland. Along with its significant brewery operation, buoyed largely by its flagship Dragon’s Milk, New Holland also has a substantial distillery operation.

New Holland opened a massive Grand Rapids facility in 2016 and has since opened spirits tasting rooms in Saugatuck and South Haven. It also has a Battle Creek taproom opening this year. The constant amid the change is VanderKamp, who has directed the operation since its inception.