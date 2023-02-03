2022 Newsmakers: Steve Vander Pol and Brandon Voorhees

Steve Vander Pol and Brandon Voorhees

Co-owners

Eastern Kille

As Corewell Health transforms the Monroe North neighborhood into its new headquarters, it’s also helping shape the future of a West Michigan distillery.

Before the pandemic, Eastern Kille owners Brandon Voorhees and Steve Vander Pol were approached by Spectrum Health, looking to acquire its building at 800 Ottawa Ave. NW. While the pandemic delayed the process, Eastern Kille is ready to make its way to a new and larger facility in Rockford at 7755 Childsdale Ave. NE.

“There were a lot of things we didn’t like that we’ve done much better this time around,” Vander Pol said in January. “Just being able to do something a second time with a better budget and six years of experience, that’s been huge for us to build out a distillery for a second time — not something you get a second bite of the apple with often.”

While Eastern Kille already is a familiar site on restaurant menus and retail shelves across West Michigan, the new facility will give the distiller a significant upgrade in production capacity, allowing it to bottle more products and, perhaps more importantly, create new extensions to its portfolio.

At its Ottawa Avenue location, Eastern Kille was maxed out in barrel space, and will immediately gain up to 2,000 barrels in aging capacity. That will help extend its portfolio with products aged up to 10 years.

“Because we can sell as much as we’re laying down, we don’t have a huge, growing portfolio,” he said. “It’s one of those good problems to have.”

Beyond the move, which is scheduled for later this year, Eastern Kille also opened a tasting room at 634 Wealthy St. SE last year.