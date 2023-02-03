2022 Newsmakers: Thomas Cronkright, Lawrence Duthler, Tyler Adams

Thomas Cronkright and Lawrence Duthler; Tyler Adams

Co-founders; CEO

CertifID

2022 is a year leadership at CertifID will remember forever.

CertifID is a technology company that serves as a digital identity and device verification solution that fights wire fraud by safeguarding transactions for title agents, law firms, lenders, real estate agents, buyers and sellers.

Co-founders Thomas Cronkright and Lawrence Duthler, and CEO Tyler Adams, unveiled the PayoffProtect solution. It is designed to authenticate loan payoff wiring instructions and prevent fraud within minutes.

“We’ve helped recover nearly $50 million in loan payoff fraud, and now we have the solution to prevent it,” Adams said. “For large-sum loans such as mortgages, payoff wiring instructions verification has remained a laborious and vulnerable process. Thanks to PayoffProtect, the days of mortgage payoff fraud are finally over.”

CertifID also closed on a Series A financing round with a $12.5 million investment from Arthur Ventures, a growth equity firm in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The tech company was spun out of Cronkright’s experience with Sun Title, a West Michigan title company he founded.

In 2015, Sun Title was the victim of a wire fraud loss of nearly $200,000. The scammers who targeted Sun Title were part of an international crime syndicate based out of Nigeria.

Sun Title was able to retrieve $140,000 of its lost funds after a lengthy federal criminal trial, in which Cronkright testified.

“We never could have anticipated that this type of crime and this type of bad energy could hit Grand Rapids,” Cronkright said. “At the time, nobody was talking about real estate wire fraud.”