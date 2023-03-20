2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer: Aaron Phelps

Aaron Phelps

Partner

Varnum LLP

A first-chair trial lawyer, Phelps’ two decades of litigating complex disputes across Michigan and the country has achieved a variety of multimillion-dollar verdicts in headline-grabbing litigations. Recently, in what is the largest environmental tort case in Kent County history, Phelps represented more than 400 Rockford-area residents in 250-plus separate lawsuits involving PFAS chemicals.

In another high-profile matter, Phelps served as the architect and lead litigator behind Detroit’s successful legal strategy where the Michigan Supreme Court overturned lower court rulings that would have stripped city residents of the right to vote on a revision to Detroit’s City Charter. In addition, he recently was engaged in a high-profile dispute involving ownership of a multimillion-dollar Vincent Van Gogh painting that was on display at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Phelps is a member of Varnum’s management committee, and past chair of its litigation and trial practice. Phelps and his family own and operate Maple Side Farm, where they raise and sell registered Angus cattle.