2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer: Anne Seurynck

Anne Seurynck

Shareholder, President

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC

Seurynck is the first woman elected president in Foster Swift’s 120-year history and is among the first female leaders of Michigan’s larger law firms. Before serving as president, Seurynck held many leadership roles including vice president of the firm’s Grand Rapids office, practice group leader for the municipal law group, chair of the recruiting committee and member of the diversity committee.

Seurynck pursued a non-traditional path to the presidency as she was one of the first attorneys to navigate Foster Swift’s flex program, which supports attorneys working approved alternative or reduced-hour schedules. As a mother of three, this opportunity allowed her to build a strong and successful legal practice while being an involved parent.

In her legal practice, Seurynck found a unique niche early on, becoming one of a few lawyers in Michigan to practice library law. She has worked with communities to form 22 new libraries throughout the state and drafted amendments to the District Library Establishment Act and other state laws.