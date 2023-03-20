2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer: Anthony Pearson

Anthony Pearson

Senior Attorney

Rhoades McKee

Pearson tirelessly works to ensure the legal solvency and vitality of underrepresented and historically marginalized entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses. Pearson’s influence reverberates in other ways as a volunteer with the Family Business Alliance and he is the past president of Rotary International Club of Lowell.

He also provides pro bono legal advice to budding business owners whose present-day financial capacity may make it too expensive to retain him. Pearson possesses the credibility to believe in the ongoing evolution of ideas and innovations of entrepreneurs sometimes with little to no compensation.

“I help closely-held businesses navigate the various laws that make up the challenging legal landscape — like the Internal Revenue Code, Michigan’s Limited Liability Company Act and Uniform Commercial Code — to deal with the issues arising throughout the life cycle of the business,” he said.

Pearson plans and presents numerous seminars on business law topics including business formation, terms and conditions of sale, buying and selling a business and intellectual property issues to professional organizations.