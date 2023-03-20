2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer: Brandon Hewitt

Brandon Hewitt

Attorney, Chief Operating Officer

Michigan Auto Law

Hewitt oversees 20 auto accident attorneys and more than two-dozen support staff. He juggles the twin responsibilities of leading Michigan Auto Law’s (MAL) Grand Rapids office while maintaining an active practice as an accomplished trial attorney.

Helping people motivates Hewitt. He previously secured the largest pain and suffering jury verdict in Ottawa County’s history. Hewitt often is recognized in Grand Rapids Magazine’s list of Top Lawyers and by Super Lawyers. He serves on the Michigan Association for Justice Executive Board and co-chairs the Autonomous Vehicle Committee for the MAJ.

Hewitt speaks at high schools and community events throughout Michigan on the dangers of distracted driving and is the driving force behind Michigan Auto Law’s annual Kelsey’s Law Scholarship, named after Kelsey Raffaele, who died in a distracted driving crash and for whom Michigan’s teen distracted driving law is named. MAL’s Kelsey’s Law scholarship encourages high school juniors and seniors to create video and social media messages to educate fellow teens about the dangers of distracted driving.