2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer: Charles Ash

Charles Ash

Partner

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Ash has represented global manufacturers, the state of Michigan and other clients in handling cases with over $100 million at stake.

Since 2016, he has represented former Gov. Rick Snyder in connection with the Flint Water Crisis. He successfully represented two banks in the city of Detroit’s historic bankruptcy case, which involved some of the central issues in the city’s restructuring.

Ash is committed to advancing educational opportunities for youth in Grand Rapids. He served seven years on the Grand Rapids Public School Foundation Board, including three years as chair, with the purpose of raising funds to ensure equal opportunities for students to learn, grow and thrive. He also was a member of Calvin University’s Alumni Association Board, was a member of the 2014 class of Leadership Grand Rapids and currently serves as a board member of the Michigan Colleges Alliance.

Ash has served as a formal and informal mentor for associate attorneys and students, including through the Hauenstein Center at Grand Valley State University. Ash also served as chair of the firm’s nomination/evaluation committee.