2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer: Don Lawless

Don Lawless

Attorney

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Lawless’ reputation precedes him as an attorney whose professionalism, ease of access and open demeanor make him a pleasure to work with and an asset to his clients. Lawless refuses to rest on his laurels; instead, he makes work to expand his expertise and outreach of over three decades.

He focuses his labor and employment practice in the pharmaceutical and health, food processing, manufacturing, higher education and service industries. His traditional labor experience is extensive and includes contract negotiation, grievance arbitration and defense of unfair labor practice charges, and union avoidance.

Lawless is a frequent speaker for a variety of organizations on legal developments and related strategies, such as the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, the Michigan Public Employer Labor Relations Association, the National Association of College and University Attorneys and numerous industry-specific organizations.

He has been named to The Best Lawyers in America, 2008-2023, and Chambers USA, Michigan, 2017-2022, and also is ranked AV Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell.