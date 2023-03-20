2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer: Elizabeth Bransdorfer

Elizabeth Bransdorfer

Attorney/Member

Mika Meyers PLC

Bransdorfer possesses a breadth of knowledge and experience in the family law field. She is a leader at Mika Meyers, where she is family law practice chair and still serves clients and other lawyers in myriad ways.

Bransdorfer is past president of the Women Lawyers Association of Michigan and the National Association of Women Lawyers. She served with the Grand Rapids Bar Association Litigation and Alternative Dispute Resolution sections and with the American Inns of Court, and volunteered with Legal Aid of Western Michigan’s pro bono program. The latter honored her with the Michael S. Barnes Award in 2009 for free legal service to the poor and elderly.

She has been recognized by Michigan Lawyers Weekly as one of the Women in the Law class of 2012, and was elected to the Council of the Family Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan, culminating as its chairperson in 2019-2020.

She also has volunteered with Kent County ADR Oversight and the Collaborative Practice Institute of Michigan, and teaches litigation and family law courses through the Institute of Continuing Legal Education.