2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer: Floyd Gates Jr.

FLOYD E. GATES JR.

Partner

Bodman PLC

Gates has deep roots in the West Michigan business and legal communities. He first developed an interest in law during his 12 years in the U.S. Army Reserves where he last served as a legal specialist with the JAG Corps.

Following law school, Gates built a wide-ranging practice representing West Michigan’s banks, businesses and high-net-worth families in multimillion-dollar disputes and complex commercial transactions. In 2017, Gates joined Bodman, and eventually founded Bodman’s Grand Rapids office. Under Gates’ leadership, the office has grown to include 15 attorneys, almost all attracted from other prominent firms due to Gates’ dynamic leadership and his and Bodman’s demonstrated commitment to the West Michigan community.

Gates also serves on Bodman’s executive management team and gives back to his community through volunteer and sponsorship opportunities with numerous charitable organizations. Gates is known to be a leader by example. He’s played an integral part in recruiting a team of lawyers who share in his dedication to client commitment.