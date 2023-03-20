2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer: John Bursch

John Bursch

Owner and Senior Counsel; Vice President of Appellate Advocacy

Bursch Law PLLC; Alliance Defending Freedom

Bursch is not gun-shy about arguing cases before the highest courts of the land. He has litigated cases 12 times before the U.S. Supreme Court and three-dozen cases before the Michigan Supreme Court.

Bursch served as solicitor general for the state of Michigan from 2011-2013. He was inducted into the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers and serves as a member of the American Law Institute. His work has resulted in repeated listings in Best Lawyers, Michigan Super Lawyers and Benchmark Litigation.

A sampling of clients include: The Dow Chemical Company, Enbridge, Innovation Ventures (5-hour Energy), TCF Bank, Tesla and TruGreen; Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Nebraska, New Jersey, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah; and the estate of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Before entering private practice, Bursch served as a law clerk to the Hon. James B. Loken on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit. With his trademark bowtie, Bursch takes on the biggest issues of the day with the intellect and civility that those issues merit.