2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer: Laura Johnson

Laura Johnson

Shareholder

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

Johnson consistently demonstrates compassion and excellence, whether she is representing an individual or health care entity. She has successfully defended numerous health care systems and health care professionals, resulting in the dismissal of claims or successful pre-trial resolutions.

This is a key reason why Johnson is known to defend her clients in complex medical malpractice litigation and is a leader among her peers. She is a consistent source of positivity and always is willing to lend an ear to her coworkers and clients alike.

Johnson recently was elevated to shareholder and partner at Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge. In addition to being a vital member of SHRR, Johnson is dedicated to her local community and has served on the executive board of her local elementary school PTA for several years. Super Lawyers (Rising Star), Michigan Lawyer’s Weekly (Up and Coming Lawyer), and Best Lawyers have recognized her contributions to the legal profession. Johnson is a knowledgeable and highly prepared advocate, who is always trustworthy, professional and collegial.