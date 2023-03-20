2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer: Lee Silver

Lee Silver

Shareholder

Butzel

Silver, co-managing shareholder of the Grand Rapids office, is a trial lawyer who has successfully handled complex commercial litigation cases of virtually every type over the past 38 years in state and federal courts throughout Michigan and in more than 12 states.

He is one of three mediators in Michigan selected as a Fellow of the American College of Civil Trial Mediators and a member of the American Arbitration Association’s prestigious Master Mediator Panel. Silver is recognized by Michigan Super Lawyers as one of the top 100 attorneys in the state of Michigan in 2021 and in 2022, Best Lawyers in America and the 2023 Lawyer of the Year for Bet-the-Company Litigation in Grand Rapids.

Silver was named by Best Lawyers In America as the 2021 Lawyer of the Year for Mediation in Grand Rapids and has been on the approved list of mediators for the U. S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan since 2003. He has successfully mediated over 900 cases and has served as an arbitrator in nearly 100 cases.