2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer: Leslee Lewis

Leslee Lewis

Member

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Lewis is a leader known for her dedication to the legal and nonprofit communities in West Michigan. Lewis serves as general corporate and real estate counsel to national, regional and emergent businesses and nonprofits in daily contracts and affairs, organization, financing, transactions and governance.

She also counsels clean energy developers and lender groups in real estate, development, acquisition, financing, power purchase, opinion, contract, diligence and regulatory aspects of clean energy development. Lewis serves on the firm’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee, and is managing partner of the firm’s Grand Rapids office. She leads its nonprofit task force.

She also serves on the Zeeland Education Foundation Board and is chair emeritus and past president of the West Michigan Learning Disabilities Foundation. Lewis has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America, Legal 500 and Chambers USA. She is an elected fellow of ALI, American College of Real Estate Lawyers and Counselors of Real Estate. She serves on the Michigan State Bar RPLS Council, is a National Editorial Board Member for Practical Real Estate Lawyer and a founding member of CREW West Michigan.