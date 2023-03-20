2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer: Mark Nettleton

Mark Nettleton

Attorney/Member

Mika Meyers PLC

Nettleton is charged with leading Mika Meyers’ municipal and public finance law efforts. He’s also involved with land use and zoning law, as well as real estate, educational institutions and public utility systems.

He is past chair of the local government section of the Michigan Bar Association, and currently serves on the three-member management committee for Mika Meyers. He’s a member of the National Association of Bond Lawyers.

Nettleton stays active in the community by serving on the board of Arbor Circle. Nettleton puts his decades of experience to good use assisting public entities with myriad legal issues, helping them to finance improvement projects. He also has proven an adept leader within the firm by helping to manage the day-to-day affairs and mentor younger attorneys.

He is the recipient of the Michigan Association of Municipal Attorneys’ Distinguished Attorney Award and has been selected for inclusion in the Best Lawyers in America. Nettleton also was named a Top Lawyer by Grand Rapids Magazine from 2019-2022.