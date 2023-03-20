2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer: Michael Gutierrez

Michael Gutierrez

Shareholder

Butzel

Gutierrez handles complex litigation matters and disputes for businesses and individuals throughout Michigan and nationally. He regularly represents manufacturers in supply chain litigation involving stop-shipment situations, requests for injunctive relief, volume and pricing disputes and related “terms and conditions” negotiations and litigation.

He also advises business owners and officers in litigation arising out of equity interest valuation and corporate governance disputes, including claims of shareholder and member oppression, breaches of fiduciary duties, errors and omissions of company officers and directors and breaches of restrictive covenants. Gutierrez also represents businesses and individuals in administrative proceedings, internal investigations and the defense of claims arising out of the False Claims Act, federal banking regulations and federal labor regulations, as well as state regulatory and antifraud statutes.

Gutierrez’s work has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Business Litigation, due in part to his experience working with manufacturers in supply chain litigation that complements Butzel’s automotive industry team. Gutierrez is an integral part of Butzel’s new Grand Rapids office and serves as the firm’s office managing shareholder.