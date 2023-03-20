2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer: Nikole Canute

Nikole Canute

Attorney/Member

Mika Meyers PLC

Service is a way of life for Canute. She serves on several Mika Meyers committees and is currently the chair of the recruitment committee and vice chair of the labor and employment practice group. Canute previously served on the firm’s three-member management committee.

As a labor attorney, Canute assists the firm’s managers with employment issues. Canute’s door is always open whether it is for a work-related issue or for a personal matter.

Her community involvement includes serving on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids and as a committee member for Family Promise of Grand Rapids. Additionally, she has been involved in planning the annual Women Lawyers v. Judges Softball Game, raising funds each year for the YWCA of West Central Michigan; she chair’s this year’s event planning committee.

In past years, Canute has been an officer of the Grand Rapids Bar Association and spent several years on the board for the Women Lawyers Association of Michigan, Western Region, which selected her as its 2013 Outstanding Member of the Year.