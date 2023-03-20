2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer: Patrick Miles

Patrick Miles

Partner

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Miles is a sought-after attorney with expansive legal know-how. He is a former presidentially appointed, U.S. Senate-confirmed U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan (2012-2017), former Grand Rapids Bar President (2004-2005), former chairman of Aquinas College board of trustees and first president of the Grand Rapids Black Chamber of Commerce (2011).

Miles’ practice is focused on corporate compliance, investigations, monitorships, corporate governance and business transactions.

He’s served on dozens of community and professional boards and committees throughout his 30-plus-year career. As a U.S. attorney, Miles led the way on critical issues of community law enforcement relations, including the opioid crisis, prisoner re-entry programs, human and sex trafficking and cyber crime/fraud awareness. During his U.S. attorney tenure, two-thirds of assistant U.S. attorneys hired were women.

Miles frequently discusses community-centered issues on justice, equity, diversity and inclusion in the legal profession and business community. His outreach also includes talking to elementary school youth and at the university level on what successful leadership entails.