2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer: Robert Stead

Robert Stead

Managing Partner

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Stead clearly is at ease exercising his diverse legal expertise. His varied industry experience includes the oil and gas exploration, energy conservation, biofuels, furniture manufacturing, distribution and automotive industries.

A personable and versatile attorney, Stead co-chairs Barnes & Thornburg’s general counsel services practice group. He possesses front-line chief legal officer experience, having served as general counsel to a multibillion-dollar foodservice distribution business with operations in the U.S. and Canada.

Stead is a consensus builder and effective negotiator who seeks to understand all points of view and the “why” behind each constituent’s position. He is known as an active listener who works diligently with his clients to consider their options and make the decisions needed to realize their objectives. Stead leads the firm’s Michigan offices with mentorship, drive and heart. As office managing partner, Stead has helped boost work culture and grow the firm’s presence throughout Michigan.

He also serves as an adjunct professor in the graduate tax program at Seidman College of Business, Grand Valley State University.