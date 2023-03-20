2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer: Ron DeWaard

Ron DeWaard

Partner, Chair

Varnum LLP

In a system where few cases go to trial, having a leader on Varnum’s team who has successfully tried many cases before a jury is invaluable. Under DeWaard’s leadership, Varnum has cemented its reputation as a top firm with roots in West Michigan, while achieving substantial growth in Southeast Michigan and in Florida.

Achievements actualized include the expansion of the firm’s Ann Arbor office and the launch of new offices in Birmingham and Naples, Florida. Motivated to maintain an active litigation practice, DeWaard’s practice includes both white collar and civil, and government investigations practices, where his counsel is sought in high-profile matters.

DeWaard positively impacts the next generation of trial lawyers through his extensive service as an instructor of trial advocacy, including teaching at the National Institute of Trial Advocacy, the Department of Justice National Advocacy Center and the Hillman Trial Advocacy Program for the Western District of Michigan. He is a Fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers.