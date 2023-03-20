2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer: Ryan Foley

Ryan Foley

Chief Legal Officer

Acrisure Legal Department

Foley knows multitasking. He oversees Acrisure’s legal department, which includes lawyers and professional staff, in alignment with company strategy and business objectives. He also provides legal support to over 500 Acrisure partners and 15,000-plus employees globally.

Foley advises Acrisure’s executive leadership that’s responsible for a range of legal, compliance and risk management functions while overseeing all internal and external legal activities. In his previous role as senior vice president and general counsel of litigation, Foley created infrastructure that assisted in managing outside counsel and non-legal vendor spend, reporting and law firm panels.

Prior to Acrisure, he was a partner at an Am Law 100 firm in the business and insurance litigation practice and spent nearly a decade with AIG’s corporate litigation department. Throughout his career, Foley has provided pro bono legal services, primarily supporting military and veterans’ causes and has been the driver of securing his team’s pro bono work with Start Garden, a Grand Rapids-based ecosystem designed to identify and remove barriers that prevent entrepreneurship.