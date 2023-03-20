2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer: Sara Lachman

Sara Lachman

Managing Member Attorney

Lachman King

Lachman reverberates can-do. She left a big firm as a partner to start a boutique firm, as well as opening a fitness center and purchasing and then running multi-home residential properties. Her efforts have caught the eyes of others. Lachman has been named a top real estate litigator the past two years and also is a past winner of the Young Athena Award, along with a statewide award of excellence honor from NALS of West Michigan.

Her time extends beyond her legal profession. Lachman is known to always reach out to do more. She has volunteered at Kids’ Food Basket and Degage Ministries. She also has served on the boards of Safe Haven Ministries, the Grand Rapids Public Museum and Urban Roots. Lachman was a graduate of and then became a mentor for Leadership Grand Rapids.

She also is known to always put the needs and desires of her clients and people in the community first and foremost.