2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer: Shawn Eyestone

Shawn Eyestone

Attorney

Eyestone Law Offices PLC

Eyestone puts his knowledge to use to help clients with estate plans that actually work. He not only tailors each estate plan to the specific needs of an individual client, but also focuses on the success of his staff so they, too, meet clients’ unique goals.

Continuous staff training is a priority for Eyestone and through this training, he ensures that each staff member is fully prepared to communicate with the client and understands the “what, how and why” of each estate plan.

Eyestone is actively involved with WealthCounsel, a nationwide consortium of more than 2,300 estate planning and business attorneys. He also is a member of the National Association of Estate Planners and Councils, the Western Michigan Estate Planning Council, and the State Bar of Michigan, where he has been selected to serve on several statewide committees. He has served the community in many roles, including director of the Grandville-Jenison Chamber of Commerce, president of the Grand Rapids Lions Club and president of SLD Read.