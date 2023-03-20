2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer: Shoran Reid Williams

Shoran Reid Williams

General Counsel, Chief Regulatory Counsel

Fluresh LLC

Williams’ career spans over 28 years of legal experience in a variety of practice areas. However, her journey into the cannabis industry was one of passion. Opening her own firm, Reid Williams LLC in 2013, Williams committed herself to being a force for change in the cannabis industry.

After years of running her own practice, Williams joined Miller Johnson as senior counsel and chair for its cannabis industry group. In late 2021, she joined Fluresh. Williams is community minded, serving on the boards of Mercantile Bank and Cherry Health and is a member of the American Bar Association as well as the State Bar of Michigan and the Grand Rapids Bar Association.

She is licensed in the state of Georgia and practiced in Atlanta for several years. She continues to be a member of the Georgia State Bar and is a past member of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association and the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys. Williams was an adjunct professor at Florida Coastal School of Law for several years.