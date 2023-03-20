2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer: Tracy Larsen

Tracy Larsen

Partner

Honigman LLP

Larsen enjoys an active transactional practice in the Midwest. He represents clients across the nation and around the globe in sophisticated M&A deals, leading hundreds of M&A transactions domestically and abroad.

He has received numerous accolades and recognition for his work, including a No. 1 ranking for M&A in Chambers USA: America’s Leading Business Lawyers. He also is actively involved in firm management, serving as a member of Honigman’s firm-wide board, vice chair of its corporate department and leader of its M&A group. Larsen has grown Honigman’s Grand Rapids office from one lawyer to 30 in the last six years.

Among his many notable transactions was working with celebrity Ryan Reynolds on the sale of Aviation Gin. He’s currently working on another large international “go-private” deal involving a company with total capitalization of over $13 billion. Larsen’s legal expertise goes beyond M&A know-how. It includes capital markets, finance and corporate governance. Honigman consistently is a national leader in deals closed, thanks in large part to Larsen.