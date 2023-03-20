2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer: Wayne Roberts

Wayne D. Roberts

Partner

Bodman PLC

Roberts is one of the area’s go-to business tax lawyers. Colleagues frequently refer their most complex matters to him. He recently helped a client navigate an IRS audit, resulting in a reduction of proposed tax and penalties from more than $900,000 to zero.

Roberts is the co-chair of Bodman’s business tax practice group. His professional accomplishments and honors include founding member of the Michigan Tax Conference task force; multi-time Grand Rapids Lawyer of the Year for Tax Law by The Best Lawyers in America; current chair of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce Tax Committee; current member of the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce Tax Committee; former chair of the State Bar of Michigan Taxation Section; and member of the National Association of State Bar Tax Sections Executive Committee.

Roberts recently was inducted into the American College of Tax Counsel, the highest professional honor for a business tax lawyer, and the first-ever inductee from Grand Rapids. Roberts works with the Michigan Women’s Tax Association on programs designed to increase participation among women professionals.