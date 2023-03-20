2023 Notable West Michigan Lawyer: William Brooks

Wiliam “Bill” Brooks

Special Legal Counsel

Waséyabek Development Company

Brooks is an adviser for Waséyabek Development Company and FireKeepers Casino Hotel, wholly-owned entities of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Indians (NHBP).

He remains special counsel to NHBP after serving as its chief legal officer. During his 30-plus-year legal career, he has advised multiple Native American Tribes, and has played a key role in developing the legal framework for Tribal gaming, government structures and economic diversification initiatives undertaken by his Tribal clients.

What sets Brooks apart from other legal professionals is his knowledge of a wide range of subject matters under state/federal law as well as the nuances associated with federal Indian law, Native American legal systems and Tribal governments.

In 2017, Brooks earned the Tecumseh Peacekeeping Award from the State Bar of Michigan in recognition for his contributions to the advancement of the interests of Tribes and law in Michigan. He’s served as adjunct faculty at Michigan State University’s School of Law, as chair of the State Bar’s Standing Committee on Indian Law and on the State Bar’s Indian Law Section.