50 MIW honoree: Aleka Thrash

Aleka Thrash

Owner

A.C.T. PhotoMedia

A fighting spirit is evident in everything Aleka Thrash does.

Thrash spent nearly a dozen years at Cornerstone University, including a stint from 2017-20 as an enrollment counselor for the professional and graduate program, before taking the entrepreneurial plunge a year ago and starting A.C.T. PhotoMedia, a photography and videography company.

“Now that I am pursuing entrepreneurship full time, I am excited to not only grow my business, I am also eager to help other small businesses be successful by providing services that help powerfully tell their brand story in creative and engaging ways,” she said. “I am also passionate about helping women and teens overcome negative self-esteem by offering Love Me photography. This initiative was birthed out my struggles with not feeling good about myself.”

Thrash advocates for people in her community, especially young people, who may have trouble finding their own voice.

“In addition to growing A.C.T. PhotoMedia, I have a blog entitled ‘Naturally A.C.T.’ The purpose of my blog is to inspire individuals to live authentically.”

Thrash also serves on the boards of the city’s To College, Through College initiative, the NexGen panel at Wedgwood Christian Services and the Our Black Legacy Fund at Grand Rapids Community Foundation.

“Formerly the African American Heritage Fund, we recently transitioned our title to Our Black Legacy Fund, intentionally renaming the fund to honor the heritage of ancestors, invite a more inclusive understanding of Black communities in Kent County and create a legacy for future generations,” she said.