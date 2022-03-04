50 MIW honoree: Anita Hitchcock

Anita Hitchcock

Attorney

City of Grand Rapids

Anita Hitchcock has defined her career by serving others.

She is city attorney for Grand Rapids and leads a team of 17 legal professionals who provide legal advice to the city commission, city manager and other departments within city government.

Hitchcock is responsible for the trial of all cases for and against the city of Grand Rapids, examination of all contracts entered into by the city, and provision of written legal opinions to several boards and officials.

Recently, Hitchcock was tasked with organizing a Police Policy and Procedure Task Force to come up with recommendations to improve future police-community interaction after the city of Grand Rapids conducted a traffic stop study that revealed Black drivers were stopped more frequently than any other ethnicity.

She also approved the creation a diversion program in which 1,013 cases involving minor crimes were diverted from prosecution. The program allows participants to complete a set of requirements to avoid a criminal record.

Hitchcock created a legal team with expertise in employment and labor law, along with extensive research skills that contributed to a cost reduction for use of outside counsel.

She led a team of legal professionals who conducted consultations on COVID-19 response and emergency management issues.

“I am humbled and grateful to be nominated as one of GRBJ’s 50 Most Influential Women in West Michigan,” Hitchcock said. “It’s hard being recognized for something that is a way of life for me … service. Service is who I am. Making a difference in the lives of others is where my heart is daily.”