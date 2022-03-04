50 MIW honoree: Beth Kelly

Beth Kelly

Founder, president

HR Collaborative

Beth Kelly leveraged her more than 35 years in human resources to create her own management and consulting firm, HR Collaborative.

She founded the firm in 2013 and since then has experienced year-over-year revenue growth of 33.5%, and 55.6% growth in earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation.

Kelly is able to fuel that sustained growth by providing HR management services, strategic talent growth strategies and interim professional services to more than 100 companies in the Midwest.

Before starting her firm, Kelly was the senior vice president and chief human resource officer at D&W Food Centers from 1994-97, and she was the first HR professional at Cascade Engineering, a manufacturing company.

“After a career as the human resource leader in two of West Michigan’s most progressive employers, I started my own business,” she said. “The first several years were spent working independently, and then in 2013 I rented office space, hired a couple of employees and incorporated as a business entity. Since our inception, we have grown to 25 employees, serve over 100 companies and nonprofits, and have made a significant impact in West Michigan and the human resource profession.”

Despite the rigors of starting and running a company, Kelly still finds time to contribute to improving other aspects of West Michigan.

She is the board chair of Clark Retirement Community. She has been serving on the board for six years and has participated in the planning and financing of Keller Lake at Clark, a retirement property for Clark residents.