50 MIW honoree: Cheryl Schuch

Cheryl Schuch

President, CEO

Family Promise of Grand Rapids

Cheryl Schuch is positioned on the frontlines of battling homelessness and food insecurity for children and families in West Michigan.

As the CEO of Family Promise of Grand Rapids, Schuch leads the organization to team with cross-sector partners to provide emergency and support services, as well as housing stabilization.

At the start of the pandemic, Schuch secured an emergency shelter and within two days provided more than 30 families with a safe place to stay. Then she secured funding to ensure those families could stay for up to 18 months. Throughout the pandemic, Family Promise was able to find housing for more than 500 families accounting for more than 1,200 children. She also led a program to refurbish mobile homes that led to housing for hundreds more families.

“I have been incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to work in the nonprofit community since my return to West Michigan. I have taken Family Promise from a $250,000 organization in 2019 to one with over $5 million in revenue last year. The importance of this is not growth for the sake of growth, but because we have been able to meet the explosive need of children in our community,” Schuch said.

In addition to serving on several boards, including the West Michigan Partnership for Children and the governing board of the Coalition to End Homelessness Steering Committee, Schuch was a founding member of the Vistage cohort in West Michigan. That board is derived from the international executive coaching organization and is comprised of 14 local, cross-sector CEOs.