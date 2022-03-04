50 MIW honoree: Deborah Oliviara Kalsbeek

Deborah Oliviara Kalsbeek

Entrepreneur

FemPro Business Society, Snap Studio, SnapJoy Studio and AstirFreya

Deborah Oliviara Kalsbeek has been following in her parents’ entrepreneurial footsteps since she was 17 years old.

Oliviara Kalsbeek is a single mother and the owner of four businesses: FemPro Business Society, Snap Studio, SnapJoy Studio and AstirFreya. She also is co-leader of the Rising Tide Society’s Tuesdays Together group.

She began FemPro Business Society three years ago as a business coach. Oliviara Kalsbeek offers an eight-week program to help women grow their businesses by creating a monthly system that brings in consistent income. The program also offers entrepreneurs ways to set up their business to run on autopilot, giving them more time in other aspects of their lives and business.

She started Snap Studio 14 years ago. The photography rental studio is a place where photographers can work, learn and grow. She also does photoshoots for marketing and branding purposes.

Another business, AstirFreya, arose from a very personal experience. Last March, after the stillbirth of her daughter in September 2020, she opened the company that sends care kits to mothers who have experienced a miscarriage, stillbirth or the loss of an infant.

Each of her businesses plays an important role in her life, Oliviara Kalsbeek said.

“FemPro Business Society has made a huge impact for identifying local women-owned businesses,” she said. “We have helped business owners connect, find resources and help lead them to more business.

“AstirFreya helps women through one of the hardest seasons of their life. All in all, everything that I do for business, I want it to help others and our community. I believe in community over competition and lending a helping hand.”