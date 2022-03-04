50 MIW honoree: Elise Kutt

Elise Kutt

Owner, photographer

Mod Bettie Portrait Boutique, Naughty Bettie

As the owner of two small businesses and the cultivator of an online community of nearly 4,400 #SquadBettie members, Elise Kutt’s driving passion is to foster a safe and inclusive environment for all female and female-identifying self-expression.

As a photographer, Kutt has done away with the notion that her trade is simply the act of documenting a client by camera. Instead, each client session is viewed through the lens of a method of alternative wellness. This approach, combined with a supportive and empowering environment that creates a space where all clients are proud to express their inner beauty, has afforded her the ability to authentically tell each client’s story.

Kutt also offers a safe place for self-expression — what she calls “fempowerment” — through fostering a growing online community of #SquadBettie members.

The #SquadBettie page reads, “In a society that puts a camera in every hand but is quick to shame the selfie, our mission is to empower women by creating a safe and supportive environment for female self-expression.”

While serving as a board member for the Better Body Image Conference from 2018-2020, Kutt also had the opportunity to host the body-acceptance event at her studio.

“Facilitating this event was a significant achievement, as this forum was a touchpoint in creating cultural and social change in the West Michigan community in the way bodies are viewed,” Kutt said. “This was such an honor since body-acceptance and self-love are core values that I promote through the respective platforms of each of my businesses.”