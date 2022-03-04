50 MIW honoree: Floriza Genautis

Floriza Genautis

Founder, principal

Management Business Solutions

Floriza Genautis is no stranger to national economic challenges, so when the pandemic hit, she was prepared.

She is the founder and principal of Management Business Solutions (MBS), a staffing firm and recruiting agency.

Genautis started MBS in 2006, just before the recession started in 2007. She was able to grow her agency by hiring and training recruiters in preparation for the rebound of the economy.

When Genautis migrated to the United States from the Philippines in 1990, she had to acclimate to the diverse culture. She had to learn the English language, diction and “slang” in the United States so that she could be successful in creating a business that matches job-seekers and with employers.

Before moving to Grand Rapids, she recruited for technology companies in California. Genautis worked with companies such as Hewlett Packard, Hitachi Data Systems, Applied Materials, McAfee and Nike.

“Recognition by GRBJ’s 50 Most Influential Women in West Michigan in 2022 is an honor for me. I do believe this sets an example to show young professional women that an immigrant with English as a second language can attain success with hard work and perseverance,” she said.

“I know the struggles of friends and fellow Filipinos back home, and it has been a privilege to be able to grow and succeed in the U.S. Also, I want to continue to set an example to show my daughter that with passion, hard work, dedication and serving the community that anything can be accomplished.”